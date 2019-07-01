Colorado Paddle Boarder Swept Away over the Weekend

BUENA VISTA(AP) – A man who was paddle boarding on Colorado's Arkansas River is dead after being swept away in the swift water. The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Michael Robert James of Boulder fell off his paddle board in Buena Vista's river park and was unable to get back on Saturday. Other boaters tried to rescue him both initially and downstream but weren't able to because of the fast-moving water. One was able to accompany him to shore at a rafting outfitter but he was already dead.

