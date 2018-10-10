Colorado River District Opposes Ballot Questions

Glenwood Springs—The Colorado River District is urging people to vote against two controversial ballot measures. The river district’s board of directors took a stand against Proposition 11 and Amendment 74. 112 aims to increase the drilling setback distance for new oil and gas wells to 2,500 feet from occupied buildings. River district spokesman Zane Kessler says the board determined the proposition goes too far and would have widespread negative impacts. The board also took a stance against Amendment 74 which would change the constitution and require the government to fairly compensate property owners who’ve been impacted financially by certain laws or regulations. The river district board described the amendment as, “Ill-advised and fraught with unintended consequences harmful to Colorado’s water and water users.”

