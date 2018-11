CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. (AP) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Colorado State Patrol officer fatally shot someone at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in western Colorado. The CBI says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Thursday on State Highway 135 just south of Crested Butte. Officials have not said what led to the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.

