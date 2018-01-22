Colorado Supreme Court Abortion Lawsuit Decision

Denver—A lawsuit filed by former Colorado Lieutenant Governor Jane Norton over abortion funding was dismissed today by the state Supreme Court. Today’s ruling upheld other judges’ dismissals of the lawsuit that said the use of taxpayer dollars to fund Rocky Mountain Planned Parenthood was in direct violation of the state constitution. The lawsuit, filed in 2013 by Norton, was first dismissed by a Denver District Court judge in August of 2014 and upheld by the Colorado Court of Appeals in January of 2016. In today’s final dismissal, the state Supreme Court said the constitution bars Colorado from using public funds specifically in return for performing abortions.

