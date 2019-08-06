Coroner Releases Identity of Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire has confirmed that the person shot by Rifle Police has died. In a press release, Glassmeyer says 57-year-old Rifle resident Allan George died at Grand River Hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation of last night's shooting. A press release from the team says George was contacted because he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was reportedly shot after emerging from his vehicle with a gun. Officers say they shot George after he refused to comply with commands to drop the weapon.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to the incident to call Matt Jenness at 970-665-0220. Anticipating a large number of calls, officials say if you get voicemail, please leave a message with your full name, home address, and phone number.

The two officers involved in the shooting will remain on administrative leave until the investigation of the shooting is complete.

Like this: Like Loading...