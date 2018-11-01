Couple Arrested for Human Trafficking in Glenwood

Glenwood Springs—It’s hard to fathom in this valley…human trafficking. A man and a woman have been indicted by a grand jury for prostituting minors out of a busy Glenwood Springs motel. According to arrest reports, 30 year old Dasjuan Goode and 25 year old Damara Hester brought children from Aurora to the motel on 6th Street to make them available for sex with clients during a two week period in July of last year. At least one client of the indicted couple has been arrested. 53 year old Ronald Braden has been charged with having sex with one of the children. Ms. Hester is facing the most felony charges including trafficking a minor for sexual servitude and procurement of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All three will appear in Garfield County District Court later this month.

