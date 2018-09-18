Crews Make Fast Progress on Moffat County Fire

Craig—The Boone Draw Draw Fire about 50 miles west of Craig seems to be settling down. The fire, burning on BLM land began only five days ago but rapidly grew to nearly 8,700 acres. Officials at the BLM Field office in Kremmling say crews have already achieved 80 percent containment despite hot, dry and windy conditions. Fire crews are gradually being released from the scene as mop up work continues. The fire is burning pinyon-juniper, grass and sage on both public and private land though no structures are threatened. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

