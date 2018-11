BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – A University of Colorado senior is the first woman from the school to win a Rhodes scholarship and the first Sikh-American to be selected for the honor. Serene Singh of Colorado Springs was one of 32 American students selected to study at Oxford University by the Rhodes Trust on Sunday. The group includes more women than any other previous year and almost half of the recipients are either immigrants or first-generation Americans.

