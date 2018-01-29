Dakota Pipeline Shooter to Be Sentenced

Posted on January 29, 2018

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A judge has scheduled a May 31 sentencing for a Denver woman who pleaded guilty in a shooting during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Thirty-eight-year-old Red Fawn Fallis could face up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than seven years. Fallis was accused of firing a handgun at officers during her October 2016 arrest. No one was hurt. She pleaded guilty Jan. 22 to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon. Prosecutors agreed to drop a more serious charge. Fallis is jailed after violating terms of her release to a Fargo halfway house earlier this month. Her attorneys have asked that she be allowed to return there pending sentencing. U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland hasn’t ruled yet.

