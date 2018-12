Cripple Creek— A 1-year-old girl whose father is accused of killing her mother will stay with her maternal grandparents for now. A judge granted temporary custody to the maternal grandparents during a closed hearing Thursday. The girl’s father, 31-year-old Patrick Michael Frazee, was arrested Dec. 21 on suspicion of killing her mother, 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth. Berreth’s body hasn’t been found but police say they believe she is dead.

