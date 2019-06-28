Day Four of Search for Eagle County Deputy

Gypsum—The search for a missing Eagle County Sheriff's Deputy is intensifying on this the fourth day since his disappearance. 26 year old Tayler Esslinger, a corrections officer and volunteer fireman, has been missing since early Tuesday morning. The Eagle Valley native was last seen that day driving a black, 2011 Dodge pickup with firefighter license plates. It seems everyone in Gypsum wants to help out in some way. The sheriff's office held a briefing this morning at the Gypsum fire house for the dozens of volunteers who joined the search which is focused around Spring Creek Road and the surrounding area. Officials say the community response to Esslinger's disappearance has been overwhelming.

