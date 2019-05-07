De Beque Canyon Update

DE BEQUE (AP) – A portion of Interstate 70 in De Beque Canyon remains closed as crews try to prevent another rockslide. A slide on Sunday disabled two cars and injured two people. Their injuries were described as minor to moderate. Eastbound lanes of I-70 could remain closed until Thursday or Friday to allow unstable rocks to be brought down from the hillsides along the highway. Westbound lanes remain open. Tracy Trulove of C-DOT says the detour around the eastbound closure takes about 45 minutes.

