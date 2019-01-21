Deadly Pitkin County Avalanche

Aspen—An avalanche killed someone this morning outside of Aspen. According to reports from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the victim,who’s name, age and hometown have not been released was caught in the slide near the Markley Hut. At an elevation of over 10,000 feet, the Markley Hut area sees a high number of avalanches. The hut, linked to the famous 10th Mountain Division Hut Association, is a popular area for cross country skiers, snowshoers and hikers. A special advisory from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center was in effect through today warning people about the high avalanche danger. In the last 10 days, the center says 10 people have been caught in avalanches in the state.

