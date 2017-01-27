Denver Groups Voice Opposition to Executive Orders

DENVER (AP) – Denver schools and the state’s largest teacher’s union are voicing their opposition to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

In a statement Thursday, the school district, the Colorado Education Association as well as the Denver teacher’s union and a group that works with families of students, Padres & Jovenes Unidos called immigrant and refugee students, families, educators and staff “precious members” of the Denver school community. They said they would do everything in their power to protect them from deportation and harassment.

It was issued in both English and Spanish in response to Trump’s orders to jumpstart construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and to cut funding to “sanctuary cities” that protect immigrants.

Mayor Michael Hancock says Denver isn’t a sanctuary city but won’t take any “unlawful or unconstitutional acts” against its residents.

