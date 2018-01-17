Denver Woman Headed to Prison for Pipeline Protest Shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Attorneys for a Denver woman accused of shooting at law officers during protests in North Dakota against the Dakota Access oil pipeline say they’ve reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid trial. If a federal judge agrees, Red Fawn Fallis will plead guilty Monday to civil disorder and gun possession by a convicted felon and prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than seven years. Fallis is accused of firing a handgun three times at officers during her October 2016 arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...