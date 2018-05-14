Dierks Bentley set to scale “The Mountain” in special late-night, CMA Fest show at the Ryman

Capitol Nashville

Dierks Bentley wil play his new album, The Mountain, in its entirety during a special late-night concert Thursday, June 7 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

His partners on the Mountain High Tour, LANCO, will open the show at 10 p.m. CT, with Dierks set to play the 13 tracks from his ninth studio album starting at 11 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family who’ve fallen on hard times.

“This album started as the smallest seed of an idea,” Dierks says. “It was inspired by where I am in my life right now, but also by the people I meet out on the road who triumph over hardship every day.”

“We all share this underlying sense of gratitude and hope,” he goes on, “which really became the base of The Mountain, so I wanted to introduce it as a whole story for the first time with all the fans in town for CMA Music Fest. Doing it at the Ryman and to help out the Opry Trust Fund makes the night even more special.”

Pre-sales for the special show start Tuesday, with tickets becoming available to the general public Friday.

The Mountain officially comes out on Friday, June 8.

