Drug Dealing Brothers Busted In Garfield County

Glenwood Springs—A sizable methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin trafficking operation in Garfield and Eagle County has been shut down following a nearly year-long undercover investigation. The main suspects, brothers Jose Alejandro Flores-Alba and Agustin Flores-Alba are in custody. According to information from the Two Rivers Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) one undercover officer buy netted about two pounds of meth, over 88 grams of coke and 26 grams of heroin. Jose Flores-Alba is being held on a half-million dollar bond while his younger brother has a 30 thousand dollar bond. According to arrest reports, TRIDENT officers were aided by anonymous tips from an informant.

