White River City—An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale was reported this morning around 2 o’clock in a remote area of Rio Blanco County. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 20 miles west of Meeker near the sparsely populated town of White River City. The quake was said to be about 3 miles deep. No damage or injuries were reported.

