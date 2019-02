NEW YORK (AP) – Now that a U.S. jury has convicted Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman of drug trafficking, he is expected to be sentenced to life in prison. As a notorious drug kingpin with an unparalleled record of jailbreaks, experts say his likely destination is the federal government’s “Supermax” prison in Colorado. Sometimes called the “Alcatraz of the Rockies,” the prison is already home to other famous criminals including Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui.

