Smoky Air Expected Throughout Western Colorado

Multiple public safety agencies have issued alerts and warnings regarding smoke in the air today. Residents could smell and see smoke in the air for much of the day today, and the National Weather Service says that smoke will probably continue into at least Tuesday.

The fires that are actively burning closest to the KMTS listening area are the Bocco Fire near Wolcott in Eagle County (415 acres and 20% contained as of 11:00 AM on June 11), the Burro Fire (1,000 acres and 0% contained as of 1:00 PM on July 11) and the 416 Fire (22,131 acres and 10% contained as of 2:00 PM on June 11).

