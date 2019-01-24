Fewer Students Enrolled in Colorado Public Schools

DENVER (AP) – Colorado public schools recorded their smallest increase in student numbers in nearly 30 years. According to figures released by the state department of education 1,256 more preschool through 12th grade students were counted in October 2018 than the previous year for a total statewide enrollment of over 911,500 students. The increase from the 2017-18 school year was one tenth of a percent. Still, Colorado’s student population has grown in each of the past 29 years. The last decrease was in the 1988-89 school year. The largest school district in terms of student enrollment is the Denver Public Schools with nearly 92,000 students.

