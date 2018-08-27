Fire Crews Brace For Gusty Wind

Rifle/Meeker—With high wind warnings in store for Western Colorado, crews working the Cache Creek and Cabin Lake wildfires are preparing for flames to kick up in the next 24 hours. The Cache Creek fire southwest of Rifle, now in it’s 29th day, may reach some un-burned fuels that will create a lot of visible smoke. Management of the fire was handed over to a locally-based Type-4 team. 29 firefighters are currently working the Cache Creek fire which is holding steady at 2,703 acres and 55 percent containment. The Cabin Lake fire east of Meeker is also expected to produce a great deal of smoke over the next couple of days as high winds blow through the region. The 5,975 acre blaze is not a threat to any structures or homes and is 82 percent contained. Because of the progress made on the fire, County Road 10 is now open to the public.

