Fire officials are expecting a busy wildfire season in Colorado this year after an abnormally dry winter. Colorado’s fire management director, Mike Morgan, said Friday that this summer could be the worst wildfire season since the deadly and destructive seasons of 2012 and 2013. Based on its experience in those years, Gov. John Hickenlooper says the state is better prepared than it ever has been to fight fires. But he’s urging people to do their part by being following fire restrictions.

Like this: Like Loading...