Fire Restrictions Lifted Across Region

Glenwood Springs—A few days of steady rain and a little snow in the high country had a big impact on fire danger in the region. Garfield County, Eagle County, Pitkin County, the Bureau of Land Management and the White River National Forest all lifted fire restrictions today thanks to vastly improved conditions. Two and a half weeks after reinstating Stage 1 fire restrictions, it was the consensus among officials and fire managers with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit that it was safe to lift the ban. Despite lifting the ban, authorities are reminding folks to pay attention to their surroundings, especially in areas with dead trees or dry vegetation. Some basic rules to follow include; never leave a campfire unattended. Only use established campfire rings and make sure campfires are completely out and cool to the touch.

