Fire Season & Hunting Season Collide

Rifle—Two seasons seem to be on a collision course in Colorado; wildfire and hunting season. As more hunters begin to make their way to Colorado’s back country, the choices of where to hunt may seem limited because of the the busy wildfire season. Rifle District Ranger Sarah Hankins says prospective hunters needn’t be discouraged. She says Colorado is definitely open for business with a wide variety of game management units available. While the bulk of hunting season occurs in September and October, pronghorn archery season began August 15th and ends this Friday, the 31st. Hunting brings in almost one billion dollars per year in revenue for Colorado.

