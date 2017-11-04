Firefighter Recruiting Underway

Glenwood Springs—The Bureau of Land Management and the forest service is looking for a few good men AND women to help fight wildfires. Firefighters from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Unit are hosting recruiting sessions this fall and winter. David Boyd with the BLM says the hope is to spur the interest in wildland firefighting. He says the opportunities go beyond working on the front lines. Recruitment sessions will be held November 8th at the Glenwood Springs Community Center and November 15th at the Grand Junction Air Center at 3 and 7 pm. Other sessions are planned in January as well.

