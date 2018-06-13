Fires Burning Near Utah and Wyoming State Lines

Undated—A wildfire burning in southern Wyoming has doubled in size in the last 24 hours and has now burned over 5,000 acres. U.S. Forest Service spokesman Aaron Voos says additional growth was expected today because of continued hot, dry and windy conditions. Voos says 393 homes in the area have been evacuated since the fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest was first reported on Sunday. Sections of state highways 230 and 10 have been closed from the Woods Landing community to the Colorado state line. About 200 firefighters are on the scene, with more on the way. They are being supported by several helicopters and one air tanker. No structures have been lost.

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire has destroyed eight homes in Moab. City officials say the fire started last night in a wooded area near an apartment complex and has been contained.

