STEAMBOAT SPRINGS (AP) – Colorado wildlife officials tranquilized and relocated its first bear of the year after they say it got into several trash cans and posed a threat to children at a day care center. Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated the bear Monday in Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Springs Police Department received several calls about a 2-year-old, cinnamon-colored black bear perusing downtown neighborhoods for scraps.

