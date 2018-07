Glenwood Springs—The Turret Fire in the Flat Tops Wilderness is now 30% contained. Kate Jerman with the White River National Forest says the fire that started last Thursday is holding steady at six and a half acres. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews on the ground will continue mop up work while a Type-2 helicopter will be on stand by for water drops if needed.

