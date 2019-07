Redstone—A flood advisory is in effect for the Crystal River near Redstone. The National Weather Service issued the advisory yesterday as the river, flowing at more than twice the mean at 2,100 cfs, is currently over the four foot bank.

Planned releases from Reudi Reservoir have also triggered a Flood Advisory for the Frying Pan River below Reudi Reservoir.

In the advisories, the Weather Service warns people to be cautious when walking near river banks and avoid flood areas if possible.

