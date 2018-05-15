For the First Time: Kenny Chesney lands two songs in the top ten

Allister Ann

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney has a achieved a new milestone this week.

It’s the first time he’s ever had two songs in the top ten simultaneously, thanks to “Get Along” and his duet with David Lee Murphy, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.”

“For all the awards and number ones,” Kennys says, “I’ve never had two songs in the top ten at the same time, and it’s a pretty special rush. Having grown up listening to the radio, there’s something about a song coming out of the speakers that’s exciting.”

“Get Along” is the lead single from Kenny’s Songs for the Saints album, which comes out July 27. “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” is from David Lee’s No Zip Code record, which Kenny co-produced. It’s available now.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Like this: Like Loading...