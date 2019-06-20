Forest Service Approves County Line Project

Carbondale—Roughly 33,000 acres of trees and other growth in the White River National Forest will either be intentionally burned or cut down to improve wildlife habitat and reduce the risk of a major wildfire under a recently approved plan. Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Karen Shroyer approved the County Line Project that would impact Garfield, Pitkin and Mesa counties. After considering public comments, Shroyer released the Final Environmental Assessment and Draft Decision Notice/Finding of No Significant Impact. The acreage includes the Fourmile Creek, Camp Creek-East Divide Creek, Thompson Creek and Edgerton Creek-Crystal River watersheds southwest of Glenwood Springs. Shroyer says, “The project is a landscape level approach to the Fourmile Park area that looks for opportunities to improve forest health and stand diversity to benefit wildlife habitat and reduce fuels.” Close to 25-hundred acres at Sunlight Mountain Resort will be treated including areas next to infrastructure at the Sunlight Communications site. Public comments or objections must be submitted by August 2nd.

