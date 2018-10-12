Forest Service Lifts Basalt Mountain Closure

Basalt Mountain, which has been closed since July 3rd because of the Lake Christine Wildfire, officially reopened at one minute past midnight. The White River National Forest lifted the closure with words of caution. Acting District Ranger Kevin Warner says hunters and others heading up the mountain need to be aware that the burned areas can be dangerous with many weakened dead and downed trees, loose rock and ash pits. Warner says during a recent trail evaluation, crews found over 60 downed trees across a one mile section of the Mill Creek Trail and hundreds of downed trees over a three-mile-section of the Cattle Creek Trail. While the fire area is open, several roads remain closed, including Forest Service Roads 509 and 524. Basalt Mountain and Cattle Creek Roads are open to foot, horse and mountain bikes only.

Like this: Like Loading...