DURANGO (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has decided not to appeal a federal judge’s ruling to nix the controversial Village at Wolf Creek. The decision is a significant win for opponents of the proposed development and a possible major blow to developers. For about 30 years, the would-be developers have tried to build a resort with the capacity for up to 10,000 people at the base of Wolf Creek Ski Area.

