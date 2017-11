Today, the Glenwood Springs Police Department issued a summons to former Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts Executive Director, Christina Brusig. A Press Release from Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson indicates that Brusig was charged with Class 1 Misdemeanor Theft. Wilson did not give specifics in the release, but did indicate the summons was related to the investigation of financial concerns at the arts center.

A December 4 court date has been set.

