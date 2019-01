FRISCO (AP) – A former Colorado dentist accused of illegally distributing prescriptions for sedatives and painkillers has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Bonifacio Guillena pleaded guilty Monday in a Summit County court to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. A former employee at Guillena’s dental practice in Silverthorne told police in March 2018 that Guillena was operating a “pill mill.” Guillena surrendered his dental license in May 2018.

