BOULDER (AP) – A former assistant football coach for the University of Colorado has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced in Broomfield District Court on Thursday after he pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor assault. Tumpkin and his attorneys declined to comment following the sentencing hearing north of Denver. He also was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation.

Like this: Like Loading...