Garfield County Supports Roan Drilling Project

Rulison—A major natural gas drilling project on the slopes of the Roan Plateau received the blessing of Garfield County. After assurances that the visual impacts of 63 wells near Rulison will be minimal, county commissioners voiced their full support for Terra Energy Partners’ plan. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky says the positive economic impact over the next two years can’t be overlooked. Terra Energy is planning to drill from four pads in the Balzac Gulch area. County oil and gas liaison Kirby Wynn say the highest pad will be about halfway up the Roan Plateau.

