Garfield County Commissioner Says Progress Made in D.C.

Rifle—Garfield County’s issues and challenges were put before some “movers and shakers” in the nation’s capitol last week during the annual National Association of Counties Conference. It remains to be seen if any actual moving and shaking will occur. Garfield County’s ambassador was Commission Chairman John Martin. He says he was able to bend the ears of quite a few power brokers during his brief time in Washington, D.C. Martin says he’s encouraged about a bill he has championed for a long time finally going before Congress. He says the Historic Rights-of-Way Preservation bill or RS-2477 legislation has already been heard in the House and Senate. Martin expects the bill to be voted on later this month.

Like this: Like Loading...