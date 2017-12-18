Garfield County Commissioners Approve Red Barn Guest Ranch

Glenwood Springs—The Garfield County Board of Commissioners approved a land use change permit for the Red Barn Guest Ranch. The 2 to 1 vote, with Commission Chairman John Martin in the minority, allows the owners of the historic barn and ranch to open it up to community uses such as weddings, receptions, parties and other functions. Several neighbors in the Peach Valley area in and around County Road 262 expressed concerns about added noise and traffic. Commissioners Tom Jankovsky and Mike Samson gave their approval to the land use change permit with several conditions including a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that the owners, Red Barn Guest Ranch, LLC, and C-DOT share the cost of traffic impacts and future road improvements. The ranch owners voluntarily agreed to pay up to 100 thousand dollars over the next 10 years.

Like this: Like Loading...