Garfield County Commissioners to Hold Quarry Meeting on Monday

Glenwood Springs—An important public meeting about the controversial quarry expansion plans in West Glenwood Springs is being held Monday night. The location has been moved from the Hotel Colorado to Glenwood Springs Middle School. The Garfield County Board of Commissioners will review alleged violations of the current use permit for Rocky Mountain Resources. Public testimony will be taken but all comments will be limited to the allegations only. Anyone who would like to comment should register at the meeting that begins at 6 pm.

