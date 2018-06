Glenwood Springs—An inmate at the Garfield County Jail was found dead this morning in his cell. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was found “non-responsive” during a routine cell check around 3:30 this morning. Deputies administered CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived. The man, whose name, age and hometown are being withheld until family members are notified was in jail on a warrant for failure to comply or pay restitution.

Like this: Like Loading...