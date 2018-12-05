Garfield County is Searching for a New County Fair Coordinator

Rifle—Garfield County is looking for a new Events Coordinator for the annual summer fair. After four very successful years at the helm, Doreen Herriott resigned recently to pursue another career opportunity. Assistant County Manager Fred Jarman says they’re not wasting any time trying to find her replacement. He says a number of qualified candidates has already emerged and they plan to conduct interviews soon. Under Herriott’s leadership, the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo saw record attendance that included concerts featuring Josh Turner, Midland and John Pardi.

Like this: Like Loading...