Garfield County Literacy Outreach Helping Immigrants Become Citizens

Glenwood Springs—A lot of immigrants in the Roaring Fork Valley are working hard to learn English and become United States citizens. Martha Fredendall heads up Garfield County Literacy Outreach and says there’s a growing number of folks willing to take several classes and tackle some challenging tests. She says classes are full right now there’s a long waiting list. She says there are four categories to the citizenship exam; speaking, reading, writing and civics. Fredendall says writing one to three dictated sentences seems to be the biggest challenge for most immigrants.

