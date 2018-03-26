Garfield County Mosquito Program

Glenwood Springs—$170,000.00 is a small price to keep mosquitoes under control in Garfield County. County vegetation manager Steve Anthony is in charge of the annual mosquito control program. It was implemented in 2004 to combat West Nile virus and covers 50 square miles, 34 of which are in unincorporated Garfield County. Anthony says a few years ago, due to budget constraints, Silt and New Castle couldn’t afford to participate. He says this year, everyone is on board. The largest contributions are coming from Rifle and Parachute while Garfield County will provide over $120,000.00 for the effort. Anthony says no one in Garfield County has ever died from West Nile virus and the last confirmed case in the county was in 2007.

