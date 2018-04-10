Garfield County Sends Letter Caerus Over Road Closure

Glenwood Springs—Caerus Oil and Gas will be getting a letter from the Garfield

County Board of Commissioners regarding the company’s intention to close access to some prime recreational wilderness along Divide Road. Caerus recently bought Encana’s interests in the area on the Roan Plateau and cited ‘worker safety’ as the main reason to close and lock the gate. Critics of the decision, including Commissioner Mike Samson, say the closure would cut off access to popular hunting areas; Game Management Units 22 and 32. Samson says closing the gate would also prevent people from accessing the area for other recreational uses like hiking, picnicking as well as riding ATVs and mountain bikes. The board’s letter is also being sent to the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

