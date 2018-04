Glenwood Springs—The Garfield County Board of Commissioners approved a $5,000.00 contribution to help fund a Colorado Mesa University study that aims to explore other markets for natural gas. Commissioner Tom Jankovsky says the study is a collaborative effort with Southwestern Wyoming, Western Colorado and Eastern Utah. The CMU report will include analysis of interstate efforts between Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to build natural gas infrastructure while enhancing exports and reducing emissions.

Like this: Like Loading...