Glenwood Girl Conquers El Capitan

Yosemite, CA—For 10 year old Selah Schneiter of Glenwood Springs, anything is possible now. Selah, along with her dad Mike and a family friend, conquered one of the world's most challenging climbs; Yosemite National Park's El Capitan. Not only is she in the record book as the youngest person to ever reach the top of the iconic rock formation but she accomplished the amazing feat in just five days. Selah says it's a life-changing experience she will never forget. Climbing is a way of life for the Schneiter family. Mike met his wife Joy 15 years ago during a climb up the famous nose of “El Cap.” Mike owns Glenwood Climbing Partners and Joy is a Registered Nurse with Glenwood Medical Associates. Selah says the five-day, 3,000 foot climb required skill, stamina and determination. She says, “Our motto was, how do you eat and elephant? Small bites. So we were just trying to do it one day at a time, one move at a time, one pitch at a time.” Selah says once she got to the top all she could think about was celebrating with pizza.

