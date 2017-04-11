Glenwood Man Dies in UTV Crash

A Glenwood man is dead following a tragic accident involving a “Utility Task Vehicle” or UTV Sunday north of Rifle.

According to reports from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire, the victim, 53-year-old Todd Sellie, was riding a 2013 Arctic Cat Wildcat side-by-side near the nine mile mark on JQS Road Sunday afternoon when he attempted to cross a snow bank. Sellie apparently lost control and the vehicle rolled several hundred yards down a steep slope. A friend was in the area and called for help, but Sellie was pronounced dead when responders arrived.

Glassmire says Sellie’s Blood Alcohol Content at the time of the crash was .111 percent.

