Glenwood Springs—What a difference a year and a new bridge makes. The new Grand Avenue Bridge helped boost Glenwood Springs’ overall sales tax revenues by nearly 10 percent from August of 2017 to this year. The city collected over 1.6 million dollars this past August thanks in large part to more visitors staying in local hotels and lodges and more people eating out. The Glenwood Springs city council and staff members will finalize the 2019 budget at next Thursday night’s meeting.

